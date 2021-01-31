Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $52.61 million and $724,317.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,231,332,065 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

