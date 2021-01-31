Elitium (EUM) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $134.11 million and $239,538.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00013458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.24 or 0.00906442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.39 or 0.04493497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020744 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.