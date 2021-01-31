Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $203,901.25 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $203,901.25 and $57.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.22 or 0.03980777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,351,636 coins and its circulating supply is 41,300,305 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

