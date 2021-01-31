ELYSIA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $2.16 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00267726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037784 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

