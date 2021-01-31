ELYSIA Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $1.27 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00132002 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00268167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066840 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

