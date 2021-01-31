Elysian (ELY) Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Elysian has a total market cap of $93,271.24 and $390,633.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.10 or 0.00908647 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.61 or 0.04442342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020704 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00030443 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.