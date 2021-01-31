eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 947,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $252,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, analysts expect that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.