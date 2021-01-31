EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 538,991 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 487,800 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,668,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

