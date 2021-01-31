Emercoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.03 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $5.03 million and $36,551.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00039006 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00044625 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,863,498 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

