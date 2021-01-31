Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.11

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $48,083.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00037981 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,861,731 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

