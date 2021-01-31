Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 3,545,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,888. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.