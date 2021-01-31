Emirex Token Market Cap Hits $10.87 Million (EMRX)

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Emirex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $10.87 million and $3.18 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067305 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00893085 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051655 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005720 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04402849 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020251 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030665 BTC.
Emirex Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “
Buying and Selling Emirex Token
Emirex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .
