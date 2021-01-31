Empty Set Dollar Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $114.44 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00274210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,414,358 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.