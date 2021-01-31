Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,710,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,873,000 after purchasing an additional 785,573 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 661,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 211.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 180,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 78.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

