Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Cap Reaches $12.70 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $12.70 million and $1.32 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00309851 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001089 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.01557784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

