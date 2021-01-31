Energi (NRG) Hits One Day Volume of $3.33 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00006078 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $75.75 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00188060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $861.42 or 0.02568920 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,168,553 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.