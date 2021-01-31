Energo (TSL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Energo has a total market cap of $159,342.70 and approximately $196.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.00906275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.24 or 0.04499769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020986 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00029989 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

