Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Update

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 507.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $$47.46 during midday trading on Friday. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

