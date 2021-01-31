Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,724.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $61,724.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00311498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00029326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003589 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.33 or 0.01729784 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,292,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,042,882 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

