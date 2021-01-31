EnterCoin Trading Up 818.5% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 258.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 818.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $571,296.95 and approximately $3,015.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00911142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.78 or 0.04516748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020895 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00030038 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

