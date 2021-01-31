Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 561.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 157,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

