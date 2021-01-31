Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Envista alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 39.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $35.54 on Friday. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.