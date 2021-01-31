Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Hits $40.29

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

