EOS Price Hits $3.06 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, EOS has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $4.43 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00009086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,659,135 coins and its circulating supply is 950,158,723 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.