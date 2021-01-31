EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $35,546.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00134450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00276799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00067841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039054 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com.

The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

