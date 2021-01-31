Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Position Raised by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after buying an additional 1,298,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 828,414 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after buying an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 878,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 119,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. 1,009,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.