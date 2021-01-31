ERC20 Market Cap Hits $6.52 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $36,983.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00907172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.14 or 0.04451773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00020026 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

