ERC20 Market Cap Tops $6.83 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $31,065.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00906842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.67 or 0.04408055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030937 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

