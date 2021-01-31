Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.25 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $22.25 million and approximately $545,979.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,684.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.69 or 0.03917861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00389747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.97 or 0.01217115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00535888 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00420665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00261795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,262,475 coins and its circulating supply is 27,958,753 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

