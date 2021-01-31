Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $402,721.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $402,721.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.35 or 0.03996131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00388673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.01203599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.76 or 0.00527099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00408276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00258587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,236,075 coins and its circulating supply is 27,932,353 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

