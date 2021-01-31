ESBC Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $388,678.63 and approximately $179,949.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,820,095 coins and its circulating supply is 25,547,996 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

