Essentia Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $310,936.65 and approximately $4,761.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.45 or 0.00915472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.51 or 0.04474505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00031271 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,944,706 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

