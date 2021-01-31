Ether Kingdoms Token Hits Market Capitalization of $10,176.94 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 65.9% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $10,176.94 and $68,644.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.93 or 0.00907509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.35 or 0.04518282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020996 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

