Ethereum Classic Price Hits $7.44 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $865.18 million and $880.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $7.44 or 0.00022102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.76 or 0.03912524 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

