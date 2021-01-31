EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51,238.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $269,969.84 and $51,238.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.16 or 0.00908928 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.50 or 0.04452009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020204 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

