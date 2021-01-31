EtherGem Price Tops $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $290,922.00 and $43,456.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00887587 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.38 or 0.04395494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019887 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

