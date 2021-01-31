Etherisc DIP Token Market Cap Achieves $39.14 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Etherisc DIP Token token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00068133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00909142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00056118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,504.57 or 0.04449554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00032024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020101 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

DIP is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,510,489 tokens. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

