Etherparty (FUEL) Market Cap Tops $378,457.03

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $378,457.03 and $39,208.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

