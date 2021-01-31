Etherparty (FUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $378,457.03

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 76.7% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $378,457.03 and $39,208.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00916697 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.40 or 0.04489938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031118 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

