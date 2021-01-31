ETHplode 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $70,486.16 and approximately $118.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHplode has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00894781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.43 or 0.04341609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030810 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

