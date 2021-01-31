ETHplode Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $69,606.72 and $83.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.00 or 0.00895137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.25 or 0.04348544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00019598 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.