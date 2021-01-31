Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,245.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $945,584.28 and $37,245.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00092513 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

