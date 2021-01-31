EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.18 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. EUNO has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $11,085.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.01006069 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

X11

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO's total supply is 6,106,449,287 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. EUNO's official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

