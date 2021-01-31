Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.0712 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $497,887.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

