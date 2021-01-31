Evercore ISI Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Outperform

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $81.58. 667,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,287. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Life Storage by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Life Storage by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

