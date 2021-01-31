Everipedia (IQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.49 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00133683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00274406 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038891 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,563,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,263,820 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

