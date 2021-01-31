EveryCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.99 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 142% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $50,194.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00068544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.26 or 0.00913630 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.68 or 0.04465201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020660 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00030460 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

