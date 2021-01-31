Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:EVH opened at $17.07 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

