Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 906,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $228.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

