Exane Derivatives Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

